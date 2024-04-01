Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,468 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8 %

LLY stock traded down $21.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $756.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $737.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $639.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $342.30 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $718.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

