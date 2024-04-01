Essex Savings Bank Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,401,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,303,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

