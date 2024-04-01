StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Invests $584,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $19.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $758.62. 1,679,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,673. The company has a market cap of $720.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

