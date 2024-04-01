Alta Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,470 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.58. The company had a trading volume of 719,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.95. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.