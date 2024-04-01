iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,372,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 5,452,063 shares.The stock last traded at $42.44 and had previously closed at $42.01.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.