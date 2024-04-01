Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,261,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,389,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,175,121. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

