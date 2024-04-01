PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.75-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.04 billion. PVH also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.15 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PVH stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,546,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,569. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

