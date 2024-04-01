Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 165,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,203. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.