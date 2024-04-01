Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 139,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $226.63. 769,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.