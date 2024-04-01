Landmark Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.72. 40,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $183.23 and a 1 year high of $238.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

