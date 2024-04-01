Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,876 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.20. 176,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,533. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

