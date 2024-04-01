Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,346 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000.

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

