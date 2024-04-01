Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Lifted by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.92. 210,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,837. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $117.58.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

