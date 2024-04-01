DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the period. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBND. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 176,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DBND traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,300. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.08.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

Featured Stories

