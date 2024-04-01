CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 10%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 18,902,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 35,734,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,169,620 shares of company stock worth $24,963,509. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at $897,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

