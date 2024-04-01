Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $67.40 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $10.20 or 0.00014695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007630 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00023282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00014313 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,373.69 or 0.99951810 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00139754 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,796,368 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,777,330.63866973 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.75002328 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $40,008,955.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

