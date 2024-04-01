Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.63 and last traded at $47.35. 148,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 360,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Main Street Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.