Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.63. 864,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,135. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.