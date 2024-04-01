COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

