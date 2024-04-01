COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,505. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
