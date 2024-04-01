Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Expands By 26.2%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 29th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $36,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $428,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 564.9% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $113,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CCBG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,679. The company has a market cap of $467.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.17%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

