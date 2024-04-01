Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.
Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance
Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.87.
About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon
