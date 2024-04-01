Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.5 days.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Stock Performance

Shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon stock remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

