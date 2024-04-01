Short Interest in The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Rises By 26.9%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The European Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 44,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE EEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.