Short Interest in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Increases By 26.9%

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,380,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 29th total of 15,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.50. 3,696,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,756. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.12. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

