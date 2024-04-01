Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Short Interest Update

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 1,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE HI traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 266,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,522. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HI. CL King began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hillenbrand news, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan purchased 5,600 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.94 per share, with a total value of $251,664.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,004,163.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth about $440,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,278,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 623,919 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

