Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 552,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 128,758 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,486,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 128,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138 shares during the period.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abrdn Australia Equity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,026. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

