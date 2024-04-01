Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Crane Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 10.4% of Crane Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $343.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,215. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.