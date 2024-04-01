Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.95. 2,126,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,618. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

