Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 1,161,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,874,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 266,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

