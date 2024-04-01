AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 2,931,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,888,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 979.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,644,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,593,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.