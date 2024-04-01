Visa (NYSE:V) Trading Down 0.5%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $277.49 and last traded at $277.59. Approximately 790,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,570,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $511.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

