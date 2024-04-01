New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 0.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 4,938,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,323,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels purchased 100,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

