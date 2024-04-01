Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.7%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.49 and last traded at $37.66. Approximately 10,008,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 40,620,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

The company has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

