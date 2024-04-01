Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Up 10.5%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 583,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,998,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AISP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Airship AI by 1,393.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 735,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 686,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

