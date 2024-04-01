AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 719,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AAR by 32.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in AAR by 11.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,494,000 after acquiring an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $58.90. The company had a trading volume of 530,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,332. AAR has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

