NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 22,007,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,799,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.