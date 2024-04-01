NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 1.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 22,007,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 57,799,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Barclays dropped their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.
NIO Trading Up 3.1 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
