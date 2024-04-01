Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.58 and last traded at $73.09. 7,596,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 18,986,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

