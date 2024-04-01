Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Monte Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,404. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

