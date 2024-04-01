BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $110.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as $71.38 and last traded at $71.22. 61,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 134,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BRP by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1545 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.69%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

