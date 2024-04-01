Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.71. 1,373,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,279. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $227.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.