iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Decreased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

