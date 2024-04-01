The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,259 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,886 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $121.29. 2,267,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,476. The firm has a market cap of $222.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

