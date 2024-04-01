Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 806 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $96.99. 5,814,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

