Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $19.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,345.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,112. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,277.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,071.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $623.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

