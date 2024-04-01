JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.0% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $4,684,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $18.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,344.00. 489,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,252. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,277.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,069.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $26,107,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

