BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $723.31 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $723.31 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0400308 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

