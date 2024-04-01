SPACE ID Trading Down 19.9% This Week (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market cap of $489.05 million and approximately $130.79 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID’s launch date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,000,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,500,876 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,000,877.1905332 with 515,500,876.19053316 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 1.0108183 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $94,962,537.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

