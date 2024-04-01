Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 7,668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,155.1 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
