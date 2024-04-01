Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in March

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,900 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 7,668,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,155.1 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFTLF remained flat at $0.59 during trading on Monday. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

