BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,111,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.1 days.
BrainChip Price Performance
Shares of BRCHF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.21. The company had a trading volume of 376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,257. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15.
BrainChip Company Profile
