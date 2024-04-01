BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,111,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 13,353,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.1 days.

Shares of BRCHF stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.21. The company had a trading volume of 376,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,257. BrainChip has a twelve month low of 0.09 and a twelve month high of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.15.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

