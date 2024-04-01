Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Bellway Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLWYF remained flat at $34.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.11. Bellway has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

