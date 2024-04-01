OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $631,079.94

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $631,079.94 and $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.

OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.

[Telegram](https://t.me/omniaverseOfficial)”

OmniaVerse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

